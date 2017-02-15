Wait, Trevor Noah Wants to Do WHAT For Trump?

We’re less than a month into Donald Trump’s presidency and by most accounts it’s been a disaster. His cabinet picks triggered boycotts by Senate Democrats and mass demonstrations; his travel ban sparked protests around the world; and his National Security Advisor Mike Flynn just stepped down. It’s been a rocky four weeks, and late night talkshow hosts have been having a field day.

Still, Trump is on the outs with the Hollywood crowd. Most celebrities have spoken out against him and Busta Rhymes even called him “President Agent Orange” at the Grammys while Q-Tip implored viewers to resist. With so many A-listers turning their backs on the president, the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner looks like it’ll be a pretty humdrum affair.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, parties are being canceled, the New York Times is skipping the event, and it doesn’t have a host…yet. But that could be changing.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah is throwing his hat in the ring. Noah told The Hollywood Reporter that while he hasn’t been asked, he’d gladly host the dinner.

“I would host if I were asked to do it, although I think they are going to try and find a comedian who will be very safe. I hope they still have [the dinner] either way, but I haven’t been asked and I would do it,” the comedian said.

Noah, who has been extremely critical of Trump and his policies, said he would also like to have him on his show.

“I know he often goes to places where they like him or he thinks that he’ll get an easy interview, so I don’t think it would happen — but that would be fun,” Noah said.

The annual celebration was dubbed the “Nerd Prom” and was a favorite of reporters during the Obama years, but Trump has been quite hostile to the press, calling out reporters and labeling un-flattering reports as “fake news.” Because of this, many have been wondering if the dinner is even happening this year.

White House Correspondent Association President Jeff Mason issued a statement earlier this month saying the event will continue to “celebrate the First Amendment.”

To our members: We’ve received some queries about the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which will be the first since the new administration took office. The White House Correspondents’ Association will hold its annual dinner on April 29 at the Washington Hilton. This year, as we do every year, we will celebrate the First Amendment and the role an independent press plays in a healthy republic. We will also reward some of the finest political reporting of the past year while using our scholarship program to highlight and support up-and-coming journalists who are the future of our profession. In the meantime, the WHCA will pursue its core mission of advocating for journalists’ ability to ask questions of government officials, push for transparency from the presidency, and help Americans hold the powerful to account. This is a responsibility that we have taken seriously for more than 100 years and will continue to uphold.

But who will be the host? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

