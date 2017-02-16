Harry Potter Star Naked In New Playboy

Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne has stripped for Playboy magazine.

In the publication’s return to all-nude photoshoots after a year of failed artistic spreads of models, Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in three Harry Potter films, appears naked.

Sharing one revealing shot on Instagram, the proud actress wrote the caption: “I’m very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy.

“I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, The Feminist Mystique. A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity.”

She added the hashtag “#NakedIsNormal”.

The 26-year-old has a romantic attachment to Hugh Hefner’s men’s magazine – she is engaged to his 25-year-old son, Cooper, who became the publication’s new chief creative officer late last year.

Source:: WENN – Blog

