Mel Gibson In Early Talks To Direct Suicide Squad Sequel

Mel Gibson has emerged as the unlikely front-runner to direct the Suicide Squad sequel.

The Hacksaw Ridge filmmaker is considering picking up where David Ayer left off, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. executives are reportedly courting Mel and sources claim he’s interested.

Last year’s comic book blockbuster featured an all-star cast that included Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, and Will Smith. It was slammed by critics but still became one of the year’s biggest global box office hits, raking in $745 million.

Robbie’s break-out role as Harley Quinn in the film has earned her a spin-off, Gotham City Sirens, which Ayer will direct.

Meanwhile, new dad Gibson is enjoying a personal high and professional rebirth after years of turmoil in his private life and career – Hacksaw Ridge, his biopic of conscientious objector Desmond Doss, has been nominated for six Oscars, including a Best Director mention for the moviemaker – his first in 21 years.

The film, starring Andrew Garfield as Doss, has been a critical and commercial success, earning $164 million.

He is also in talks to join Will Ferrell and Mark Walhberg for Paramount’s Daddy’s Home 2 and he’s reteaming with Hacksaw Ridge star Vince Vaughn for crime drama Dragged Across Concrete.

Gibson became a dad for the ninth time last month, when his girlfriend Rosalind Ross gave birth to their son Lars in Los Angeles.

He recently settled a lengthy child support battle with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, who he split from in 2010. They are parents to six-year-old daughter Lucia.

