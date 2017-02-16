Twitter goes in on cheating ex-boyfriend in #hurtbae viral video

A video of a young woman named Kourtney Jorge and her ex-boyfriend Leonard has gone viral, and has a lot of people in their feelings.

While it’s unclear whether the encounter was scripted in any way, the two former lovers are filmed sitting across from each other for The Scene unpacking their relationship, with Leonard showing little emotion as he confesses his cheating ways.

“I did everything,” he says.

“Like what?” Kourtney asks teary-eyed.

“I’ve had sex with other girls. I did everything,” he replies, stone cold.

He cheated on her. Now she wants to know why. pic.twitter.com/5hdlpKisjZ

— The Scene (@SCENE) February 15, 2017

The encounter gets worst when Kourtney asks, “How many times did you cheat on me?”

His response:

“I wasn’t counting.”

Umm, WHAT?(!) At this point, she walks out of the video to compose herself.

Twitter wasn’t here for it and has promptly dragged Leonard and others like him for their trifling ways under the hashtag #hurtbae.

@ShanSimone_ I Felt So Many Emotions For That Girl & I Wasn’t Even The One Who Hurt Her. He Sat In Front Of Her & Didn’t Choke Once Smh

— 65% Cocoa. (@DemiCaruso) February 15, 2017

HE DID NOT DESERVE HER! SHE DID EVERYTHING RIGHT AND HE DIDNT CARE ABOUT HER. HE WAS HER BEST FRIEND & SHE STILL GOT TREATED SO BAD #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/lbEFYbikbF

— Not Ashley Joyner (@ItsAshleyJoyner) February 16, 2017

#hurtbae : “one time i went to his room…he had someone else in there and told me to leave” pic.twitter.com/4McerPWscw

— eve (@downtomarzgirll) February 16, 2017

HIM: I wasn’t counting.#HurtBae: …

ME: pic.twitter.com/0yGU08DfZu

— The Scene (@SCENE) February 16, 2017

But because good karma is just as real as bad karma, it looks like Kourtney is doing just fine. The model tweeted a thank you for all the online support she has received since the video blew up:

“For all of those wondering, I am in a happy relationship with someone who treats me so very right. Thanks so much for the love! -xoxo”

For all of those wondering, I am in a happy relationship with someone who treats me so very right Thanks so much for the love! -xoxo https://t.co/SFTHv6rGat

— kourt (@creolekourt) February 16, 2017

As for Leonard… he’s turned his social media accounts to private.

Source:: The Grio

