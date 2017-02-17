Insiders reportedly fear for Nick Cannon’s mental health

Nick Cannon just quit his job hosting America’s Got Talent, and he has also fired his advisers, including ID-PR publicist Alla Plotkin and ICM Patners agent Chris Smith.

Moves like that, apparently, have insiders concerned.

Sources tell Page Six, that people close to the comedian and media personality say they are concerned about his state of mind. What’s more, they say, Cannon “got really into religion” lately and has been wearing robes and a turban. He reportedly refers to himself as “Reverend Dr. Cannon,” though he is not necessarily attached to a specific religion.

–Nick Cannon quits ‘America’s Got Talent’ over racial joke–

Cannon, who was recently hospitalized due to lupus complications, has also been posting this weekend on social media about depression and “pain.”

Cannon wrote on Monday that he would not be returning to America’s Got Talent because “NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand” after he made a joke about his “black card” being revoked for hosting that show.

Source:: The Grio

