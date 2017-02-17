Michael Jackson’s Thriller Certified 33-times Platinum

Michael Jackson’s classic album Thriller has broken another record after it was certified 33-times platinum in the U.S.

The 1982 record remains the highest certified album, and earlier this month (Feb16), the album certification was raised from 30 million to 32 million units after bosses at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) changed their rules to include individual tracks and streams, according to Billboard.com.

It is also the only album to pass the organization’s 30-million mark for copies sold.

Jackson’s album Bad has also been certified 10-times platinum and has received the RIAA’s Diamond award.

Thriller has reportedly sold 105 million copies around the world to date.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

