Viola Davis Doesn’t Want to Be an Oscar Favorite

Viola Davis may have won every major award leading up to this year’s Oscars for her moving performance in Fences, but she doesn’t want to be called the favorite. The actress, who also stars on ABC’s hit drama How to Get Away With Murder, said she’s been the odds-on favorite before and lost….and it hurt.

“It’s like falling from a 100-story building,” Davis admitted to Jimmy Kimmel.

Though she is, in fact, this year’s favorite, Davis has been here before. When she was nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award back in 2012 many thought Davis was a shoo-in to win. But it didn’t happen; she lost to her good friend Meryl Streep.

Now, many believe she’s the front-runner for the Best Supporting Actress trophy this year, but Davis is trying to tamp down expectations.

“You know I’ve been the odds-on favorite to win before and lost?” she told Kimmel, “it’s devastating.”

She continued: “It’s like falling from a 100-story building as opposed to if you know you’re losing, it’s like falling from a one story building.”

Take a look at Viola Davis’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While Davis may not want to talk about being the fav, we still think she is.

