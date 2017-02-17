Whoopi defends Tiffany Trump after people refuse to sit with her

Whoopi Goldberg is no fan of Donald Trump, but she’s not going to take it out on his children.

Goldberg promised to sit with Tiffany Trump after seeing a tweet on Monday from Wall Street Journal style columnist Christina Binkley that showed a picture of Tiffany sitting by herself at New York Fashion week.

“Nobody want to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty,” Binkley tweeted.

“You know what Tiffany? I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. … I’m coming to sit with you,” Goldberg said Wednesday on The View. “Because nobody is talking politics at the [shows], you’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad. She’s looking at the fashion!”

Goldberg went on to call the incident “mean” and added, “Girl, I will sit next to you because I’ve been there where people say, ‘Ooh, we’re not going to sit next to you. I’ll find your a– and sit next to you.”

Her gesture was clearly appreciated, too, because Tiffany tweeted out a message of thanks to Goldberg on Wednesday, writing, “Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I’d love to sit with you too!”

Source:: The Grio

