Woman Charged For Making False Statements About Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

A woman identifying herself as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ fiancee has reportedly been arrested for making false statements about the hip-hop star to law enforcement.

Jermelah Jones initially called emergency personnel last month (Jan17), alleging the 47-year-old had assaulted her and claiming the rap mogul was being held captive by his family.

Florida police officers responded to the call and subsequently paid a visit to Combs’ home in Miami Beach to question him about the alleged incident.

He was asleep when cops arrived, but was woken up and questioned, telling authorities he had no idea who Jones was, and insisting they were not engaged, according to the New York Daily News.

Police proceeded to warn Jones about making false statements, but she allegedly continued to place calls with emergency services, claiming Combs was in trouble, prompting officers to reach out to her again and urge her to stop making the unfounded allegations.

Jones reportedly acknowledged that making false statements was illegal, but she continued to act up, and earlier this month (Feb16), she even headed to Combs’ home to try and gain entry herself, telling people she was his fiancee.

She also told police officers she had “been recruited by the devil and his people”, when questioned about her latest actions.

She has since been charged with making false statements to law enforcement.

