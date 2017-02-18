On Friday, D.L. Hughley blasted President Donald Trump during a guest appearance on The View, specifically calling him out for his ignorance.

“I look at Donald Trump and, I swear to God, I go, ‘I’m glad the first black president wasn’t that dumb,’” Hughley said, going even further to say that conservatives would be beyond angry if Barack Obama had “consorted with Russians” and was as “ill-informed” as Trump.

Joy Behar joined in the discussion by criticizing Trump for complaining about the media and bullying reporters at the same time.

“He’s got this dual thing going on at all times, which is not a healthy thing,” she said.

Check out the exchange below.

Source:: The Grio

