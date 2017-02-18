Love triangle brawl leaves woman with severed leg

After a fight between two women involved in a love triangle escalated out of control, one woman has lost a leg, while the other is facing charges for running her over and trying to kill her.

Kasheena Mordica, who is being charged with second-degree attempted murder and with leaving the scene of an accident, reportedly did not offer aid to Ashley Weatherspoon after running the other woman over, according to police.

Both of the women were involved with 32-year-old Marco Mack, who was not involved in the altercation but is in jail on separate, unrelated charges for an outstanding warrant of burglary and grand theft.

— Tony Rock says Steve Harvey’s wife was his mistress —

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

