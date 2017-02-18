Police called during Robin Thicke and Paula Patton custody standoff

On Thursday, police were called during a custody standoff between Paula Patton and Robin Thicke.

Patton has a restraining order out against Thicke, so when she came with their son, Julian, Thicke was required to stay a good distance away as Patton handed Julian off to a court-appointed monitor.

However, once all the parties involved arrived at the hand-off point, that’s where things get a little murky. Patton claims that Thicke violated the restraining order by coming close to her and further claims that Julian said that he did not want to go with Thicke and asked that the police be called. However, Thicke maintains that he followed all the protocols that had been set forward and that he had been following for all other visitations.

“Every week, they do the drop off at the same park after Julian gets off of school. Robin waits in his car and Paula comes and gives Julian to the monitor,” a source close to Thicke explained.

— Robin Thicke ordered to stay away from Paula Patton —

“He was not in violation of the restraining order,” the Thicke source added. “Robin never left his designated spot while waiting for Julian. He’s followed the same protocol they follow every single week, and that time and location and protocol was agreed to by both parties.”

Thursday was the only day that Thicke could see his son, as he has tour dates and other obligations every other day.

Police were called to the scene but arrived after Julian and Patton had already left. Thicke reportedly freaked out when he heard that there had been an accident involving an SUV like the one Patton and Julian had driven away in, but Patton denied being in an accident.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

