Police Called Over Robin Thicke And Paula Patton Custody Issue

Singer Robin Thicke has been accused of violating Paula Patton’s restraining order after she allegedly refused to hand over their son for a visitation.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker has been at war with his ex-wife since the start of the year, when the actress took issue with Robin spanking their six-year-old boy Julian as a form of discipline.

Los Angeles police first became involved in the spat in January, when the singer accompanied officers to Paula’s home after she claimed their kid was “scared” of Robin and didn’t want to go with his father for his custody visit.

Patton stepped up the fight by accusing the 39-year-old of physically abusing both her and their child, and obtained a protective order barring Robin from contacting or going anywhere near Paula, her mother Joyce, or young Julian.

She also secured sole legal and physical custody of their son, while Robin was limited to three supervised visits a week at a neutral location.

Robin was scheduled to spend time with Julian at a park in Malibu, California on Thursday, but according to TMZ.com, Paula was late and then reportedly declined to hand Julian to the court-appointed supervisor.

Sources close to the actress claim the boy refused to go with his dad and asked her to call the cops when the musician allegedly got too close for comfort. Mother and son had left the area by the time officers arrived on the scene to investigate.

It was the latest scheduled visit not to go to plan for Robin – he had a previous appointment on 3 February canceled at late notice by the monitor because Julian did not want to see his dad. Thicke headed back to court days later to request a new court supervisor, but his motion was denied.

The former couple’s next custody hearing is set to take place on 24 February.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol actress Paula separated from Robin in 2014 after more than 20 years together. The high school sweethearts wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2015.

