SAPD fires officers accused of repeatedly having sex while on duty

Two East Side officers from the San Antonio Police Department have been fired after they were accused of repeatedly disabling their patrol car’s GPS in order to engage in sexual activity with each other while on duty.

Officer Eman Fondren and Officer Rebecca Martinez were both handed indefinite suspensions last April, though both of them are suing to get their jobs back.

Both officers worked the overnight shift on the east patrol, and there are records of over 160 pages of text messages shared between the two of them, most of which describe sordid activities and explicit materials.

Fondren’s wife at the time was the first to bring the allegations of misconduct to the attention of the police department, and she was involved in a fight on Christmas of 2015 with Martinez, who was off-duty, after she discovered the ongoing affair. She was then charged with misdemeanor assault and taken to the Central Magistrate’s Office, where Martinez stood in front of her cell and held up her cell phone and seemed to be taking pictures.

The assault charges were later dismissed, and Fondren and his wife have been divorced.

Both officers later admitted to internal affairs that they had disabled their GPS but claimed that they did so in order to prevent Martinez’s ex-boyfriend, and SAPD officer, from finding them.

“Looking at the totality of the situation, the conduct they were engaged in was not at all ethical, not at all professional,” said Sgt. Jesse Salame, an SAPD spokesperson. “Certainly that’s something that we’re not going to tolerate in this department.”

