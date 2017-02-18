Don Lemon wants to know just what stories conservatives are talking about when they talk about “fake news.”

Specifically, Lemon took issue with Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus saying that the reason President Donald Trump hasn’t been able to get as much done as other presidents have this early on in their presidency was that they were too distracted trying to deal with ‘fake news’ stories.

“When you have to spend half your day putting out phony stories, that becomes a distraction,” Priebus told “Fox and Friends.”

But when Lemon challenged conservative pundits Paris Denard and Andrew Bauer to come up with “phony stories,” they simply couldn’t.

“It doesn’t matter what the — what he does, it’s always negative,” Bauer said.

“I’m asking what story specifically is phony or fake?” Lemon asked.

“That’s he and Putin have a love fest for example,” Bauer said. “You keep pounding they have a bromance.”

But considering the fact that Trump has had nothing but nice things to say about Putin, that one wasn’t up to snuff as “fake.”

— Trump says any negative polls he doesn’t like are ‘fake news’ —

“Ok, go on, give me the next one. What’s the next one?” Lemon asked.

“Where are the accolades for what Netanyahu actually said about Trump?” Bauer asked.

“Priebus talking about phony stories. Can anyone give me an example?” Lemon pressed, not to be deterred.

“I don’t want to speak for Reince Priebus,” Bauer replied. “I don’t know what stories he’s talking about.”

Dennard offered the example of reports that Priebus and Steve Bannon are at odds in the White House, but Lemon waved that off as well, pointing out that in-fighting always happens in any administration and that the reports had not been confirmed. Eventually, Dennard and Bauer accused Lemon of simply proving Trump’s point about the media, and they decided that the best way to get to the bottom of Preibus’ claims would be to have him on the show.

Check out the full exchange below.

