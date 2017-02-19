Chicago teen charged in murder of mom

A Chicago teen has been arrested for the killing of her mother after being the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday. She has been charged as a juvenile for the murder.

Chastinea Reeves became the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday when authorities discovered her mother’s body in their Gary home. They were concerned at the time that the teen was in danger.

Reeves had gone to a neighbors home with her 4-year-old sister in tow. The witness said the girl was hysterical and saying that something terrible had happened to her mother, 34-year-old Jaimie Garnett. The neighbor went to the phone to call the police and that is when Reeves disappeared out the back door.

It was announced on Thursday that the Lake County prosecutor wants to try Reeves as an adult for the killing of Garnett but there is a process to doing that.

According to the Lake County prosecutor, he is not allowed to discuss the case because juvenile cases are secret. That is why he cannot say how Garnett was murdered at this time, though the information will be released during a hearing on April 12. That is when prosecutors will ask the judge to try Reeves as an adult.

The teen is currently in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Crown Point.

