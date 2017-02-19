Donald Glover set to play Simba in live-action ‘Lion King’ movie

Jon Favreau announced on Twitter last Friday that Donald Glover will be playing Simba along with James Earl Jones’ Mufasa in the directors new live-action Lion King movie.

This is just the latest in a string of successes for Glover. His show Atlanta has been more than well received and he will be playing a young Lando Calrissian in the brand new Star Wars spinoff.

Jones will be playing Mufasa for the second time as he voiced the character in the original 1994 movie.

Favreau is also not new to Disney remakes, his 2016 version of The Jungle Book raked in a whopping $965.8 million worldwide.

“Like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King will include songs from the animated film,” according to Disney.

The Lion King is one of the highest grossing animated movies in history having made almost $1 billion for Disney.

No one has mentioned a release date as of yet for either the Lion King or Favreau’s sequel to The Jungle Book.

If you can’t wait to see a new Disney movie, then you will be happy to hear that there is a live action Beauty and the Beast that will hit theaters in March.

