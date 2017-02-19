A Florida woman has been arrested for offering oral sex to an undercover police officer in exchange for two soft shelled tacos from Taco Bell.

Buffy Suzanne Bryan was taken into custody on Thursday as part of a citywide prostitution sting.

She was one of five women arrested during the operation. The other women offered sex in exchange for money, however, not Taco Bell. It was her bizarre request that has gained her notoriety.

It should be noted that the fact this woman felt she had to offer her body for $2.38 worth of food says a lot about the desperation facing certain segments of America.

This was the ninth time Bryan has been arrested for prostitution while the other women picked up have all been arrested at least one other time.

Source:: The Grio

