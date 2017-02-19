It’s the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans and the party is lit. Only one problem, NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas wants older women who are looking for some companionship with young ballers to stay home.

On his Instagram page he issues a warning to “old THOTS,” beseeching them to “leave them young n***** alone.”

Apparently, his cut off age is 34 because he clearly stated, “Attention old b****** 34 and up…….don’t bring your asses to All-Star Weekend 2017. Let these young h*** enjoy life.”

He went on to say that these old women had their chance back in the day of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant but these days they should stick to a “Tom Joyner cruise.”

Source:: The Grio

