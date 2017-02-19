According to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, the “deep state” is scheming to destroy the presidency of Donald Trump.

He gave an interview to Fox News host Chris Wallace and in it he said, it’s “preposterous to believe that the Russians had any effect on the outcome of voting in this country.”

“It’s absurd,” he stated emphatically. “There is no evidence. Zilch. Zero. Nada.”

He said that Trump supporters “really, really believe that they were going to lose the country if Hillary Clinton won.”

Limbaugh also praised The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald for saying that career government employees, which is what he calls the “deep state” were out to ruin Trump.

— Rush Limbaugh: Idris Elba can’t be James Bond because he’s black —

“Glenn Greenwald, at The Intercept, who has got a relationship with [WikiLeakers founder] Julian Assange, I think he actually coined the term,” he said. “And I think it works. Who is driving this business that the Russians hacked the elections? It’s the Democrat [SIC] Party, it’s Hillary, it’s Obama, it’s all those people who just can’t accept they lost.”

Limbaugh went on to advise Trump to get going on repealing Obamacare, reforming the tax code and securing the border.

He says this will be hard for Trump to do because he doesn’t have the advantage of being black.

“[Obama was] the first African-American president,” Limbaugh stated. “You have everybody falling all over themselves to acknowledge that, to reward that. Obama was going to get everything he wanted in the first year because if anybody opposed it, they were going to be accused of being a racist or bigot or who knows what.”

Source:: The Grio

