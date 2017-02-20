Lindsay Lohan Wants Little Mermaid Role

Lindsay Lohan is fishing to play Ariel in the upcoming Little Mermaid revamp.

The Mean Girls star, who hasn’t had a hit film in years, has posted a side-by-side photo of herself with the Disney mermaid on Instagram – and it seems she’s pitching for the role.

Her caption reads: “I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack.”

No casting details for the ambitious new movie have been announced, but Hamilton creator and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to produce the project and write music alongside Alan Menken.

Bill Condon, who Lohan mentions in her post, is the director behind Disney’s latest revamp, Beauty & the Beast, which is released next month.

Source:: WENN – Blog

