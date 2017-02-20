Love Actually Sequel Will Not Include Alan Rickman Tribute

Love Actually filmmaker Richard Curtis will not include a tribute to the late Alan Rickman in his planned mini-sequel.

The 60-year-old has reconvened many of the stars of the beloved 2003 movie including Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Bill Nighy for a new short Love Actually film in aid of Britain’s Comic Relief charity.

Alan will be absent from the short following his death in January last year, aged 69, nor will there be a tribute to him, the writer and director told the Press Association, explaining it would be too “complicated”.

Confirming fans would not be able to catch-up with some of the characters featured in the original movie, he said, “You know dealing with Alan is very complicated so not really. We’re not doing everyone. We’re doing about two thirds of people.”

Despite earning mixed reviews upon its initial release, the film, which followed separate love-related storylines as they unfolded, has since become a festive favorite.

Another reason for Richard ruling out an obvious tribute to Alan could be the absence of Emma Thompson, who played his character Harry’s long-suffering wife Karen in the film.

“Ems (Emma) isn’t in it,” Richard confirmed. “She just can’t do it.”

In an interview with the BBC last week the filmmaker had indicated that he was hoping Emma would return for the follow-up.

The sequel, titled Red Nose Day Actually, is set to air on British TV on 24 March as part of the BBC’s Red Nose Day biennial telethon, which raises money for Comic Relief. The charity, which was founded in 1985 by Richard and British comedian Lenny Henry, helps fund anti-poverty programs around the world.

