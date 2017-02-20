Morehouse College declares President’s Day holiday ‘Barack Obama Day’

This President’s Day, Morehouse College has declared the day to be Barack Obama Day.

“This year, we are seizing the traditional President’s Day holiday as an opportunity to take a nuanced look at the good, the bad and the complicated moments of the Obama presidency, and the future of his legacy,” reads a flyer for the event at the college. “Join us for a powerful day of dialogue, debate, and discourse.”

The whole thing is going down on Facebook Live all day, featuring keynote speaker Michael Eric Dyson. You can check it out yourself here!

Source:: The Grio

