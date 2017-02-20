Private Nude Shots Of Emily Ratajkowski Hacked

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has been targeted by cyber hackers, who are trying to sell naked images of her.

Almost 200 private shots of the Gone Girl actress have been taken from her iCloud and leaked, according to reports.

Reports suggest many of them, including a series of nudes, were offered to Helen Wood in the hope she’d include them in her column for British newspaper the Daily Star.

“Last week, I was pondering along through life, when I received a DM on Twitter. No idea who this guy was, but had a peek all the same out of curiosity,” Wood tells MailOnline.

“Turns out, it was a link to Emily Ratajkowski’s iCloud pictures. This clown had inboxed me and asked that I release the full set of naked images in my column.”

Wood has refused to do anything with the images.

It’s not the first time Emily has been caught out by her past nude sessions.

Racy images of the star, who shot to fame after stripping off for Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video, from an artistic magazine shoot make up a revealing new publication.

She urged fans not to buy photographer Jonathan Leder’s book of photos, Emily Ratajkowski: Collector’s Edition, last year (16). The tome featured over 100 naked Polaroids of the star, taken in 2012.

Emily took to Twitter in November to make it clear she would not be endorsing the new book – and would rather fans didn’t pick it up.

“I’ve been resisting speaking publicly on the recently released photos by Jonathan Leder to avoid giving him publicity,” she wrote. “But I’ve had enough… This book and the images within them are a violation.”

The model revealed she posed for Leder as part of an artistic magazine shoot, and insists the snapper did not have her permission to publish the images he took.

Private images of Ratjkowski have previously been targeted by hackers and leaked to websites.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

