Actor Clifton Powell says old rape allegations cost him gigs

The civil rape case against Clifton Powell has been thrown out after four years, but still, Powell says, it has cost him dearly.

Powell claimed that even though the rape allegations were thrown out, they cost him the opportunity to get jobs.

In speaking with TMZ, he emotionally recalled acting jobs that he felt the case prevented him from getting.

He did, however, thank the media outlets who “got it right,” while also hinting that he might seek action against those who did not. Still, he says, he is trying to move forward and mend fences.

Source:: The Grio

