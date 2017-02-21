Actor Josh Gad and famous friends including Chris Pratt, Penelope Cruz, and Judi Dench have failed to convince Daisy Ridley to disclose secrets about the next Star Wars movie.

The British actress reprises her role as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens sequel The Last Jedi, but, like with all projects in the sci-fi franchise, the cast and crew have been sworn to secrecy regarding character and plot details.

Frozen star Gad has been determined to gain a little insider knowledge while working with Daisy on forthcoming thriller Murder on the Orient Express, but his efforts have so far proved unsuccessful – and he’s documented them all on social media.

In the first video posted on Instagram on Monday, Gad slyly invites Ridley to his trailer, claiming he has queries about their Murder on the Orient Express shoot that day.

“I had an important question to ask you, I’m so sorry, I meant to call you last night and it’s about today’s scene,” he explains to the actress, before asking, “Um, who are the last Jedi?”

Smiling at his ploy, Daisy responds, “We’re not doing this, Josh!”

On another occasion, Gad tried once again to draw some information from Ridley using their current film as a trick, and when that didn’t work either, he turned to Dench to help out.

“Are you the last jedi?” prods the Dame, much to Daisy’s surprise.

Gad gave the effort one last push, recruiting a star-studded line up to interrogate the 24-year-old during a gathering at his home.

“I have given blood, sweat, and tears to get the to truth for all of you,” Gad wrote on Facebook. “I have thus far been unsuccessful. This will be Daisy’s final judgment. #starwars is all of us Daisy. It’s time to treat us as friends, not enemies.”

He then filmed himself welcoming Daisy into his house as he insisted, “I have no more questions,” only to open his living room door and declare, “They do,” as the waiting celebrities fired off query after query at the youngster.

Among those eager to hear what Daisy had to say were their Murder on the Orient Express co-stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Penelope Cruz, and Lucy Boynton, as well as Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and their director, Colin Trevorrow.

The funny clip ended with a familiar face for Daisy – her The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams, who poses the question: “Does Luke (Skywalker) finally get to say any lines in Episode Eight? Please tell me, Daisy.”

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi is expected to continue on from The Force Awakens, which ended with Daisy’s Rey brandishing the old lightsaber of Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill.

Gad and friends will have to wait several months more to find out the plot of The Last Jedi – the sequel doesn’t hit theaters until December.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

