Mark Gatiss Fears Sherlock Will Not Return To TV

Sherlock star and writer Mark Gatiss fears the recent fourth season of the drama will be the last, because it’s almost impossible to schedule filming.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s TV sleuth recently topped a worldwide poll as the most popular BBC television character, but he may never be back as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s literary detective.

Gatiss, who plays Sherlock’s all-powerful brother Mycroft in the show, admits it’s getting more and more difficult to work around Benedict and Martin Freeman’s busy schedules.

“I honestly don’t know if there will be any more,” he said at the WhatsOnStage awards on Sunday (19Feb17). “It’s incredibly difficult to get Benedict and Martin’s diaries to align. And obviously we left it in a very happy place… If that’s the end, I’d be very happy where we left it.”

