Uber hires Eric Holder to investigate sexual harassment claims

Eric Holder, the former US attorney general, has been hired by Uber in order to investigate claims that were made over the weekend by a female employee who alleged that she had been subject to sexual harassment and discrimination.

Susan Fowler Rigetti claimed that during the year that she spent working or Uber, she and other female employees reported multiple instances of harassment and discrimination to the company’s human resources department, to no avail.

She reported that after she began working for the company, she started to receive messages from a manager who said that he was in an “open relationship” and who began to make advances toward her. However, she later learned that other woman had received similar messages.

“It was such a blatant lie that there was really nothing I could do. There was nothing any of us could do. We all gave up on Uber HR and our managers after that,” wrote Rigetti.

Chief executive Travis Kalanick responded to these allegations on Monday by saying that a review would be conducted in “short order.”

“What is driving me through all this is a determination that we take what’s happened as an opportunity to heal wounds of the past and set a new standard for justice in the workplace,” Kalanick wrote in a memo to employees.

Source:: The Grio

