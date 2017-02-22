Beauty of the Week: Chelsea Lee

Today’s Beauty of the Week is a woman who lives up to the standards JET set decades ago. This week’s Beauty talks about why she chose to compete and what she hopes to achieve in life.

Name: Chelsea Lee

Hometown: South Jersey

Occupation: Model and Business Owner

Instagram: @iamchelsealee

Hobbies: Working Out, Playing Sports, Cooking and Traveling

Favorite Vacation Location: Barbados

Why I want to be a JET Beauty: As a proud woman of color, I appreciate the fact that JET provides a platform to be acknowledged for beauty and success. Ensuring that I present myself as a role model to all young women is very important to me. I believe in clean and healthy living, surrounding yourself with inspiring and encouraging people and most importantly, maintaining a positive attitude. I am so grateful to call myself an entrepreneur and am just as enthusiastic to share my business and industry knowledge with others.

