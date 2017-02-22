Jamie Foxx target of racial slur in Croatia

While Jamie Foxx was on location in Croatia, he was reportedly the target of a racial slur.

He was filming Robin Hood: Origins when he stopped by a restaurant in the town of Dubrovnik on Sunday. According to the Associated Press, that’s where he was reportedly met with “particularly arrogant and rude” insults, including, according to police, an insult “on racial grounds.”

While Foxx was not named in the report, he posted a video to Instagram Stories in which he said, “They drunk up in here. I came to the table and they banged on us in Croatian.”

Although the video is no longer available on his account, Foxx posted another video talking about how beautiful Croatia is along with the hashtags #backonmyfunnysh** and #blackman.

#Terrellboy #croatia #backonmyfunnyshit #thankful #blackman #shining

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

