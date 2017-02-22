Mariah Carey: ‘I Blame Dancers And Myself For New Year’s Eve Disaster’

Mariah Carey is still coming to terms with her New Year’s Eve TV disaster, revealing she blames herself for not storming out of rehearsals.

The We Belong Together singer was left red-faced during a live performance from Times Square in New York when sound equipment failed and forced her to abandon athree-song set, and now she tells Rolling Stone magazine she should have known better.

“I don’t even want to bring this up too much, but whatever, we’re obviously talking about it, the New Year’s Eve situation – that couldn’t be helped,” she said.

“This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen. Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f**king stage. I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody, and I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.”

Mariah maintains equipment started failing during rehearsals, but when she alerted producers and crew to the problem, they assured her the issue would be fixed by the time she hit the stage to ring in 2017.

Instead, angry Mariah was left having to explain to fans she couldn’t hear the music she was supposed to be singing to.

“It’s just something where if I can’t explain it to the entire world, then they’re not going to understand it, because it’s not what they do,” she added. “Just like I wouldn’t understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn’t. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving.”

