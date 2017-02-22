Nick Cannon threatens to sue over claims of mental breakdown

Recently, The National Enquirer ran a story about Nick Cannon, claiming that he had suffered a mental breakdown and that his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, was trying to get sole custody of their children.

Now, Cannon is threatening to sue the outlet over the story.

“MORE LIES!!! So the @enquirer wants to play around with my children. Only Evil operates in this manner. What is the purpose? Except to exemplify pure immoral wickedness. If you report these lies expect a slander and defamation lawsuit. Look everyone, see how the media is trying to break a King?” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s all good though, I’m a warrior! I was built for this! Me and my family, my mindset, and my spirit are all stronger than ever. I felt like releasing this so called ‘journalist’ info to the public so you all can get at them, but instead I release nothing but positive energy into the Universe. No weapon formed against me shall prosper! I receive help through prayer and patience! #Blessed #Awakened.”

Source:: The Grio

