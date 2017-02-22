Oscar Odds Experts Predict 11 Wins For La La Land

Hit movie musical La La Land will sweep up at the Oscars on Sunday if the latest figures on awards show odds site GoldDerby.com are to be believed.

Director Damien Chazelle’s film is expected to take home all but three of the 14 trophies it has been nominated for, according to the thousands of film fans and critics who rate the awards season contenders on the site.

The film is a clear favorite in all categories but Costume Design, where it’s just ahead of Jackie, while the film experts do not expect Ryan Gosling to beat Casey Affleck in the Best Male Actor category. They also believe La La Land will just miss out on Sound Editing and Original Screenplay prizes – to Hacksaw Ridge and Manchester By the Sea, respectively.

But the GoldDerby users do believe the film will pick up Best Sound Mixing, Best Song (City of Stars), Best Score, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Cinematography, while leading lady Emma Stone is a big favorite to win the Best Actress award – she has 2,706 votes to second placed Isabelle Huppert’s 415.

Chazelle is also a clear favorite to pick up Best Director and the film itself has 3,066 votes to Moonlight’s 334.

Other predicted winners on Sunday include Mahershala Ali (Best Supporting Actor) and Viola Davis (Best Supporting Actress).

Source:: WENN – Blog

