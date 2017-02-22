In an effort to establish more police department accountability across the country, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL01) has introduced HR. 1213 otherwise known as the “Laquan McDonald Camera Act of 2017.

The act would require—as a condition upon receipt of federal funds—that states require law enforcement agencies to have a policy regarding the use of body-worn cameras and dashboard cameras.

The form of legislation is named after Laquan McDonald, a 17-year-old Chicago teen who was gunned down by a Chicago Police officer in Oct. 2014. His killing stunned citizens, particularly thrusting the city’s department into the limelight in terms of how they handled the case.

“This legislation seeks to restore some of the public’s trust in law enforcement at time when trust is at an all-time low due. There has been a wave of questionable police shootings that resulted in the deaths of unarmed citizens—or people who appeared to be of no threat at the time of the encounter,” said Rush in a press release. “Cases, such as Laquan McDonald, Mike Brown, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile are brutal illustrations on why we need a clear documentation of facts when citizen-encounters with police turn deadly.”

The post Rep. Rush Introduces Laquan McDonald Act appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

