Animal rights activists hold vigil for runaway bull

On Wednesday, activists held a vigil after a bull who had escaped a slaughterhouse died one day later.

The bull’s brush with freedom sparked activists to line the streets outside the Aziz Slaughterhouse. The animal escaped Tuesday and had to be hit with multiple tranquilizer darts as animal control tried to corral it, though it ultimately died on the way to the Center for Animal Care and Control in Brooklyn.

“I felt so connected to him, I felt like I was watching my own brother or someone I loved running for their life and it was heartbreaking,” said organizer Heather Greenhouse.

“When I saw that he ultimately died from the NYPD, I was sad beyond description,” said Bobby McCullough. “There’s something a little bit more tragic about seeing an animal so close to being free and ultimately falling short and being killed.”

Source:: The Grio

