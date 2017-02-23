Coldplay and The Chainsmokers surprised fans at the BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday night by teaming up to debut a new collaboration.

Just minutes after Coldplay’s Chris Martin had taken the stage to pay tribute to the late George Michael with a haunting rendition of his hit Different Corner, he returned with his band and unveiled their new track featuring the chart-topping DJs.

Only the two acts, their handlers and select BRIT Awards organizers knew the two acts would premiere Something Just Like This at the ceremony.

The new song will be featured on The Chainsmokers’ debut album, Memories: Do Not Open, which will be released on April 7.

Other show-stopping performers included Katy Perry, who performed her new single Chained to the Rhythm, The 1975, and Ed Sheeran, who teamed up with rapper Stormzy to rework his hit Shape of You.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

