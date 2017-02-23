New Music: Taylor Bennett and Chance The Rapper

The Bennett boys – as in Taylor Bennett and Chancellor “Chance The Rapper” Bennett are about to takeover your music streams.

Following a few audio teases featuring Future on Chance’s Instagram earlier this week, the rapper’s baby bro, Taylor announced that he has a new project in the works and a few collaborations with his Grammy-winning big brother can be expected to appear on the album.

Taylor’s latest works, Restoration of an American Idol is slated for a February 24 release and in addition to Chance, also boasts a line-up inclusive of Raury and fellow Chicagoan Jeremih. Production assists come from Mike Will Made It and Tennyson, to name a few.

Friday 2-24-17

A post shared by New Project Friday 2-24-17 (@taylorbennett) on Feb 22, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Restoration of an American Idol follows Taylor’s 2015 debut, Broad Shoulders which sparked buzz around the City of Wind and beyond. The younger Bennett is set to headline is first set on March 23 in Milwaukee at The Miramar Theatre.

Show and ticket info here.

Listen to Taylor’s “New York Night” below.

