Sean Kingston’s Associate Slapped With Felonies Over Gun Discharge

An associate of Sean Kingston is facing felony gun charges after firing a weapon during the singer’s altercation with hip-hop group Migos.

The Beautiful Girls star clashed with rap trio Migos at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, when a heated argument reportedly turned physical.

During the scuffle, a member of Kingston’s entourage pulled out a gun and fired once into the air in a bid to break up the brawl, which was said to have left the singer badly beaten.

The shooter, identified as Moises Johnson, was detained by venue security and subsequently handed over to officers at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Johnson, 28, has since been slapped with felony counts for discharging a firearm by firing a shot in the air, pointing the weapon at three people, and possessing a gun without a permit, reports TMZ.com.

Kingston and Migos had left the convention center by the time police arrived at the scene, and it appears no further action will be taken regarding the fight as Sean has denied rumors suggesting he had been “jumped”.

In a video posted on social media on Wednesday, Kingston insisted the incident wasn’t as serious as reports had indicated.

“It’s your boy man, does it look like I got jumped…?” he asked fans as he showed off his injury-free face. “I look smooth as motherf**king ice.”

Bad & Boujee hitmakers Migos have yet to comment on the clash.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

