Suspect in Murder of T-Pain’s Niece found Dead

Vocal artist T-Pain suffered a great loss following the murder of his niece, Javona Glover in August.

Glover, 23, was stabbed to death outside of a Walgreens store in West Tallahassee, where she worked. Police had been searching for the culprit, Tavon Jackson, 25, since last year.

However, that search has come to an end after Jackson was found dead in the woods on Tuesday during an unrelated search in the area.

The Tallahasee Police department of Violent Crimes and Forensic Units have launched an investigation, but say the death appears to be a suicide.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Jackson was Glover’s ex-boyfriend.

Photo: T-Pain’s (l.) niece Javona Glover (r.) (JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY)

