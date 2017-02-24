Beyonce Calls For LGBT Support With 100 Days Of Kindness

Beyonce has encouraged fans to take part in the 100 Days of Kindness challenge to show their support to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

The Halo superstar, who is pregnant with twins, has taken to social media to rally her devotees after U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration announced the removal of federal guidelines that allowed transgender school students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

The news, which hit headlines on Wednesday (22Feb17), has prompted a new backlash online against the Republican leader and his conservative policies, with protesters insisting rolling back protections put in place by former President Barack Obama will lead to more discrimination against transgender students.

Beyonce now appears to have added her voice to the opponents of the move by promoting LGBTQ rights and sharing a link to get fans involved with the 100 Days of Kindness challenge, launched by officials at educational group GLSEN to combat bullying and discrimination against LGBTQ youths.

“#LGBTQ students need to know we support them,” she wrote on her social media pages on Thursday. “Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction GLSEN​”.

GLSEN executives have since expressed their gratitude to the pop icon for her help in highlighting their cause.

“We are so thrilled that Beyonce is standing up for transgender youth by joining GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness Campaign at this very difficult time,” executive director Dr. Eliza Byard shares in a statement issued to The Huffington Post.

“There is a great deal of confusion and fear out there right now, and Beyonce has the unique power to cut through the noise to deliver a crucial message of love and support to all transgender youth. Thank you, Beyonce. (And I cannot wait to tell my daughters about your support.)”

Beyonce has long championed equal rights for all and used her platform last year to speak out against the so-called ‘Bathroom Bill’ introduced in North Carolina, which forced transgender residents to use gender-specific restrooms.

Source:: WENN – Blog

