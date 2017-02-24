David Hasselhoff Planning Quiet Italian Wedding

Former Baywatch star David Hasselhoff is planning to wed longtime girlfriend Hayley Roberts in Italy.

The actor and singer tells Closer Weekly he and his fiancee are scouting locations for a “quiet” family-only affair in Europe.

The 64-year-old reveals the couple will follow up the intimate ceremony with a lavish party featuring singing group Il Divo as the entertainment, but there are no dates set just yet.

“We’re not in a hurry,” David tells the publication, revealing he knew it was time to ask 37-year-old Hayley to be his wife when he realized he can’t “stay mad” at her after an argument.

“We have a little fight and I can’t stay mad,” he adds. “That’s how I know I’m in love.”

Hasselhoff proposed to his Welsh girlfriend last year, after nearly five years of dating.

“I had a saying: ‘You don’t get married because you want to live with someone, you get married because you can’t live without them’,” he told Hello! magazine at the time. “I felt that way. I knew that I was really unhappy without her.”

David admitted he delayed the proposal due to the couple’s 37-year age difference, noting, “I waited to propose because I thought I was too old for her.”

The couple met while David was serving as a judge on reality TV competition Britain’s Got Talent.

He was previously married to actresses Catherine Hickland and Pamela Bach. The Knight Rider star shares two adult daughters with Pamela.

If the nuptials go as planned, David and Hayley will become the latest celebrities to wed in Italy – John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, George Clooney and his pregnant partner Amal, and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian all exchanged vows there.

Source:: WENN – Blog

