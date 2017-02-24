Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj Talk Slick on “Make Love”

Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj are taking it back to their mixtape days and keeping the talk super greasy with their latest collaboration “Make Love”.

If you’re thinking the track is laced with sexual innuedos and street romance, think again. The tag team take shots at their lyrical enemies vying for the top spot in the rap game. And the love making comes in the form of work grind and dollar signs.

Nicki’s verse is laced with punches and boastful bars about platinum plaques and turning down a mil for a reality show deal. No gimmicks or characterized voices, she’s going on all in.

