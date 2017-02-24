Mr. T Joins Dancing With The Stars

Former The A-Team star Mr. T is strapping up his boogie shoes for an appearance on U.S. TV hit Dancing With The Stars.

The former wrestler, real name Laurence Tureaud, will be among the celebrities competing on season 24 of the show.

“Production has been trying to get Mr. T to do the show for years,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight. “He will be a great contestant.”

The new season of DWTS will premiere on 20 March. Among the professional dancers taking part will be Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, who recently became first-time parents after welcoming their son, Shai, last month.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

