Camila Cabello To Perform At Kids’ Choice Awards

Camila Cabello will hit the stage with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for her first big performance since quitting Fifth Harmony.

The 19-year-old walked away from the hit girl group in December, and made her live debut as a solo artist with a set on America’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show in late January.

Now Camila is preparing to perform one of the tracks she played then, Bad Things, at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in California on 11 March, reports People.com.

She originally released the song with Machine Gun Kelly in October, when she was still a member of Fifth Harmony.

Camila could very well come face-to-face with her former bandmates at the Kids’ Choice ceremony as the new quartet is nominated in the Favorite Song category for their hit Ty Dolla $ign collaboration, Work From Home.

They will also be hoping to secure the Favorite Music Group prize for the second year running after taking home the same accolade last year.

Camila recently revealed she hasn’t heard from remaining members Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke Hernandez since her exit, despite her efforts to reach out.

“I don’t want to get into the details of that (their strained relationship), because it was really intense and it’s hard for me to talk about,” she admitted to Billboard magazine. “It makes me sad.”

She continued, “I hoped that it would be a peaceful turning of the page and we would root for each other. But I only got love for them.”

The girls fell out after the bandmates released a statement suggesting Camila had informed them she was moving on via “her representatives”, prompting the singer to fire back, insisting the other four girls were well aware of her plans to go solo.

“I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way,” she added at the time.

Source:: WENN – Blog

