Hillary Clinton sends video message on future of Democratic Party

On Friday, Hillary Clinton released a video message directed to Democrats in which she addressed not only the future of the party but also the best way for Democrats largely to “move forward with courage, confidence, and optimism.”

In the three-minute video, Clinton addressed her loss in the 2016 presidential election, calling her candidacy “the honor of a lifetime,” even if she didn’t win.

“While we didn’t get the outcome we worked so hard for, I’ll always be proud of the campaign we ran, a campaign that was better and stronger thanks to each of you,” she said.

She then moved on to call for “resistance plus persistence” in fighting back against the Trump administration.

“We as Democrats must move forward with courage, confidence, and optimism and stay focused on the elections we must win this year and next. Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country,” she said.

Finally, she urged for unity within the party and promised her support to progressive causes.

“As long as we stand together and work together with respect for our differences, strength in our convictions and love for our country, our best days are still ahead. So keep fighting, and keep the faith. And I’ll be with you every step of the way.”

Source:: The Grio

