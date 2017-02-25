Witches gather at midnight to cast spell against Donald Trump

Witches around the world gathered at midnight on Friday to cast spells under the crescent moon in an attempt to stop Donald Trump.

The self-proclaimed witches, including Lana Del Ray, had pledged to cast spells to keep Trump from causing harm as well as to try to banish him from office. While people all around the world participated, only a handful of them gathered in New York outside Trump Tower itself.

Such an honor to work with You All tonight! You’re so creative! Thousands of voices rushing through at once! #bindtrump #magicresistance pic.twitter.com/lnjXOjHv12

— Dylan A. Kent (@dylanakent) February 25, 2017

Still, despite the low turnout in New York, social media was flooded with pictures of witches performing their spells, under the hashtags #bindtrump and #feb24. Lana Del Ray also joined in the social media frenzy with a picture of herself and the tweet, “At the stroke of midnight Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23… Ingredients can b found online.”

Earlier, the instructions for the binding spell to be put on Trump went viral, and the Facebook group titled Bind Trump went up in order to answer questions and help people to participate in the worldwide event. The instructions included ingredients for the spell as well as a prayer for protection prior to the binding spell.

Similar spells are set to be cast on the nights of March 26, April 24 and May 23.

You guys I think #bindtrump is good for your chakras. I’m breathing better. pic.twitter.com/VZPPrwoazc

— Brigette Thornes (@briglevalley) February 25, 2017

