Wiz Khalifa breaks silence after transgender sister dies

Wiz Khalifa is speaking out after the death of his transgender sister.

The news of her death broke when Khalifa’s mom, Peachie Wimbush, posted on Instagram to share a picture of her daughter, Dorien “Lala” Thomaz, along with an obituary.

The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this

— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 24, 2017

“There was no noise, no tremble, just peace. Oh God(dess), I realized as a woman how lucky I am. I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when she drifted out. It was the most precious moment of my life,” Winbush wrote, quoting the movie Steel Magnolias. “I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love.”

On Friday, Khalifa said that the loss of his sister has been one of the “hardest things” he has ever had to endure. “But with your prayers and well wishes my family will get through this,” he wrote on Twitter.

Source:: The Grio

