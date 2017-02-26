Bill Paxton Dead At 61

Hollywood star Bill Paxton has died after suffering complications from surgery.

The actor, a father of two, passed away on Saturday (25Feb17), aged 61, reports TMZ.com.

A statement issued by his family reads: “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.”

His grieving relatives go on to hail Bill’s “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker,” and add, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

Paxton was best known for his roles in films like Titanic, Apollo 13, Twister, Aliens, Predator 2, True Lies, and The Terminator. He had also earned an Emmy for his role in historical TV miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, and featured in hit drama Big Love and the new small screen adaptation of Training Day.

