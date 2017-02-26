‘Get out of my country’: man charged after shooting foreigners in bar

A Kansas man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after opening fire in a bar in what authorities believe was an attack meant to target foreigners.

On Thursday, Adam W. Purinton allegedly shot two men who had come into the country from India. Purinton reportedly said that the two men should “get out of my country.”

JUST IN: White House, speaking about Kansas shooting, says any loss of life is tragic but absurd to link to president’s rhetoric

— Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) February 24, 2017

One of the men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was pronounced dead after the attack, though Alok Madasani, who was also shot, did survive. Another man, Ian Grillot tried to intervene and was also shot for his efforts.

After the incident, Grillot spoke out, offering an explanation as to why he stepped in. “It wasn’t right, and I didn’t want the gentleman to potentially go after somebody else,” he said.

Purinton was arrested five hours after the incident following a manhunt, and the FBI is currently investigating to see if the attack was racially motivated.

Source:: The Grio

