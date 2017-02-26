Google pledges $11.5 million to racial justice causes

Google has pledged to invest $11.5 million in support of racial justice. The money will be split between 10 different causes, $5 million will be donated to the Center for Policing Equality.

“CPE’s National Justice Database is the first in the nation to track national statistics on police behavior, including stops and use of force, and standardizes data collection across many of the country’s police departments,” says Justin Steele, a Google.org principal.

— Google makes major tech move with National Museum of African American History —

According to Steele, there is no uniform method of data collection and this makes comparisons between statistics from one agency to another, nearly impossible.

“We believe better data can be part of the solution, which is why we’re investing in organizations using data and evidence to reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system,” Steele says.

USA Today has noted that this doubles the amount of money Google has donated to such causes. It is also part of the Google core belief that better data means solving problems that have stumped us so far.

Source:: The Grio

